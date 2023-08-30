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Mel K & Dane Wigington | Irresponsible Weather Warfare is the True Climate Emergency
The Mel K Show
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157 views • August 30, 2023

Learn more about Dane Wigington & GeoEngineering Watch: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org


We The People must stand strong, stay united, resolute, calm and focus on the mission - God Wins!

We at www.themelkshow.com want to thank all our amazing patriots pals for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness.

We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!

The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/
Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/


Another way to get involved and find ways to become active in the community is to come meet Mel and many amazing truth warriors at our upcoming live in person speaking events.

Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. God Wins!
https://themelkshow.com/events/


Determined Patriotism Conference

Kansas City, KS - Nov 10 & 11


Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there! Our Website www.TheMelKShow.com


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