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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Vaccine Dangers Drops Bombshell After Bombshell (Banned on YouTube) October 20,2020
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2221 views • October 20, 2020
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Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com.
Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
=======
This and other videos were deleted for no reason from my YouTube channel at this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g?reload=9
----
Including this one: The Elite Plan Covid-19/21 Bioweapon, Black Star-Earth Crossing, and More (Banned on YouTube) 10.20.2020:
https://www.brighteon.com/2cf9be19-37ff-4792-a13a-c0393afd0ac7
----
I highly recommend that you watch this video that will likely be removed to:
BREAKING!!! CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd TOTAL Lockdown: Isolation Camps: October 15, 2020:
https://youtu.be/Dp2swzD-uR0
==
Google, Youtube, and the powers that be are working to hide the truth that the Covid-19 PlanDemic virus is only the "herald strain" that is the first half of the Elite-engineered biological weapon. The mutagen will be released later in the timeline that combines with the herald strain to produce a recombinant strain MONSTER with a short incubation period (2-3 days) that kills by cytokine storm-immune reaction (pneumonia) in 5 days and hemorrhagic fever in 7 days of the mutagen-herald strain infection. Neutralizing this bioweapon threat requires us to keep small amounts of Nano Silver in our systems to stop the RNA replication/oxygen-enzyme activity. Watch the lengthy Webinar presentation at https://www.terral03.com and get your Nano Silver into your system ASAP.
===
Read the full report by subscribing to the Mystery Report Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com.
Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
=======
This and other videos were deleted for no reason from my YouTube channel at this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g?reload=9
----
Including this one: The Elite Plan Covid-19/21 Bioweapon, Black Star-Earth Crossing, and More (Banned on YouTube) 10.20.2020:
https://www.brighteon.com/2cf9be19-37ff-4792-a13a-c0393afd0ac7
----
I highly recommend that you watch this video that will likely be removed to:
BREAKING!!! CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd TOTAL Lockdown: Isolation Camps: October 15, 2020:
https://youtu.be/Dp2swzD-uR0
==
Google, Youtube, and the powers that be are working to hide the truth that the Covid-19 PlanDemic virus is only the "herald strain" that is the first half of the Elite-engineered biological weapon. The mutagen will be released later in the timeline that combines with the herald strain to produce a recombinant strain MONSTER with a short incubation period (2-3 days) that kills by cytokine storm-immune reaction (pneumonia) in 5 days and hemorrhagic fever in 7 days of the mutagen-herald strain infection. Neutralizing this bioweapon threat requires us to keep small amounts of Nano Silver in our systems to stop the RNA replication/oxygen-enzyme activity. Watch the lengthy Webinar presentation at https://www.terral03.com and get your Nano Silver into your system ASAP.
===
Read the full report by subscribing to the Mystery Report Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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