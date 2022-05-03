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Monkey attacks 3-year-old in China
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250 views • May 03, 2022
In the city of Chongqing a few days ago, a girl went out into the yard for a walk. Suddenly, a monkey crept up behind her and tried to drag her away. The child was rescued by a neighbor.
The girl escaped with a few scratches, but is still in shock.
The girl escaped with a few scratches, but is still in shock.
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