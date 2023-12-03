Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Confessions of Jewish Zionists
channel image
The Prisoner
8868 Subscribers
Shop now
377 views
Published 16 hours ago

Due to the evils of political and theological Zionism which have infected our churches, Judaism is not preached against as it should be. The Bible warns in Revelation 2:9 about a fake group of Jews who are not genuine Jews. These are occult Jews, originating back to the times of Israel's Babylonian captivity when some of the Jews learned the ways of the heathen. This Kabbalistic mysticism has perpetuated from generation-to-generation, existing today in Freemasonry, Mormonism, Judaism and other secret societies. The Bible calls this the “synagogue of Satan” (Revelation 2:9).

http://jesusisprecious.org/false_religion/zionism/international_banking_cartel.htm

Hijacked Name Of Jew By The Rothschild Khazar Banking Cartel

https://politicalvelcraft.org/2012/09/18/hijacked-name-of-jew-by-the-rothschild-khazar-banking-cartel/

Mirrored - MediaGiant

Keywords
worldjewsorder

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket