Exploring Matrix-Dreams: Session Reveals Machine Elves as Overseers and the Soul Stuck In A Soul-Pod

Source: Quantum Healing of the Soul - Elisa Herrera "BQH Session - The Matrix and Other Insightful Messages"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0Kfmgff0A8





Quote: "This non-traditional BQH session (we were only looking for ET related information, not healing), the client describes a dream he has had where he finds himself in a place where it seems that this reality is being fed to humans via a VR (virtual reality) device that is connected to our eyes. We find some amazing information during the session about there being Easter Eggs (sort of like the crystal skulls) that can be found around the world that were placed there to help us see the truth of our existence. We also find some amazing nuggets of truths in the answers he receives while we ask the questions he brought forth for the session, such as "Fear keeps us asleep" and "thoughts are fed to us, only with constant awareness can we free ourselves and ascend" and my favorite "to see clearly you have to close your eyes". All deep truths that if taken seriously could change our lives completely."





You can book an appointment with me at quantumlifetransformation.com.

You can also follow me on Instagram at instagram.com/qhhtcentralflorida

and on Facebook at QHHT & BQH Orlando and Central Florida









FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9





Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9





!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b