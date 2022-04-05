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Industry Insiders Are Extremely Bullish On Metals | Kyle Floyd
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90 views • April 05, 2022
Many experts are predicting outsized gains in the gold mining sector. Kyle Floyd, CEO of Vox Royalty, explains why royalty companies are uniquely positioned to benefit from bullish moves in the gold mining sector.
He discusses the new VOX press release which details their expansion of assets and operations under existing shares and how these developments drive increased value for shareholders.
Floyd also explains why VOX 's share price has been strong over the past year, at a time when many other companies in the metals sector suffered stock declines.
VOX Royalty is a sponsor of Liberty And Finance.
New Press Release 4/5/22 :
https://www.voxroyalty.com/_resources/news/nr-20220405.pdf
VOX Royalty Stock Information:
TSXV: VOX
OTC: VOXCF
0:00 Intro
0:28 Gold update
2:17 Royalties vs mines
17:30 Press release
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BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
CANADIANS CAN NOW BUY SILVER & GOLD ONLINE IN $CAD and support this channel! Go to https://mfbullion.ca, and during checkout under the dropdown selection “How did you hear of us (optional),” select: “LibertyAndFinance - Dunagun Kaiser” !
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Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
He discusses the new VOX press release which details their expansion of assets and operations under existing shares and how these developments drive increased value for shareholders.
Floyd also explains why VOX 's share price has been strong over the past year, at a time when many other companies in the metals sector suffered stock declines.
VOX Royalty is a sponsor of Liberty And Finance.
New Press Release 4/5/22 :
https://www.voxroyalty.com/_resources/news/nr-20220405.pdf
VOX Royalty Stock Information:
TSXV: VOX
OTC: VOXCF
0:00 Intro
0:28 Gold update
2:17 Royalties vs mines
17:30 Press release
_____________________________
Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com
_____________________________
BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
CANADIANS CAN NOW BUY SILVER & GOLD ONLINE IN $CAD and support this channel! Go to https://mfbullion.ca, and during checkout under the dropdown selection “How did you hear of us (optional),” select: “LibertyAndFinance - Dunagun Kaiser” !
Social Media links
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/LibertyAndFinance
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/LibertyAndFinance
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LibertyandFinance
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dunagun
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LibertyAndFinance
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyAndFinance/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DunagunKaiser
Patreon: https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
_____________________________
Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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