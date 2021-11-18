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We Now Live In A World That Has Made Killing Or Severely Injuring The Young ... Acceptable (MIRRORED)
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2530 views • November 18, 2021
We Now Live In A World That Has Made Killing Or Severely Injuring The Young ... Acceptable (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Killing-the-young:9?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
The links below are sites you can find more information about those who are in this video. I recommend bookmarking the sites so you can stay up to date on how many people of all ages are being killed, and how many are being permanently injured. It's hard to face, but they deserve a moments recognition, especially the children.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
neverlosetruth2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries
https://thecovidworld.com/
https://twitter.com/Angelasfreenews
https://twitter.com/mRNA_Death_Toll
https://thecovidblog.com/
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c
https://www.covidvaccinevictims.com/victims
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Killing-the-young:9?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
The links below are sites you can find more information about those who are in this video. I recommend bookmarking the sites so you can stay up to date on how many people of all ages are being killed, and how many are being permanently injured. It's hard to face, but they deserve a moments recognition, especially the children.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
neverlosetruth2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries
https://thecovidworld.com/
https://twitter.com/Angelasfreenews
https://twitter.com/mRNA_Death_Toll
https://thecovidblog.com/
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c
https://www.covidvaccinevictims.com/victims
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