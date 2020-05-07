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How to SEW a Medical FACE MASK // TUTORIAL
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5 views • May 07, 2020
Get the FREE PDF PATTERN here: https://bit.ly/2UiMwTk
Make a MASK with FABRIC TIES: https://youtu.be/dY3aS1L7S-4
NOTE: THIS MASK WILL NOT PREVENT YOU FROM CONTRACTING A RESPIRATORY ILLNESS!
Please visit CDC here on the proper use of homemade masks here:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...
SUPPLIES:
Outside: 2 DIFFERENT pieces of 100% cotton fabric: 6" x 9" (You can also cut up old 100% cotton t-shirts!)
Lining: 1 piece cotton flannel OR 100% COTTON FABRIC: 6" x 9"
2 elastic strips: 1/4" x 6” women, 7” men, 5.5” children
ALTERNATE SIZING:
7" x 9" - adult male with 7" elastic straps
6" x 9" - adult female with 6" elastic straps
5" x 7" - child size with 5.5" elastic straps
OUT OF ELASTIC? Use ribbon or fabric ties 18”-20” in length.
See my video on how to make a mask with fabric ties here: https://youtu.be/dY3aS1L7S-4
OPTIONAL: To make the nose are a fit better you can sew a wire ribbon, pipe cleaner, or baggie tie to the lining piece before sewing all three layers together. :)
*** Masks are re-usable, but must be sanitized before/after each use! Machine wash warm and tumble dry low. ***
* Use tightly woven cotton fabric, or hospital grade material.
* Keep in mind men and women will be wearing the masks when choosing fabric for mask that will be donated.
* Contact local health facilities to see if they are in need of donations.
Currently, the supply of surgical masks is at a critical all-time low throughout the entire nation. As a community of sewists, this is a great way we can band together and make a huge difference in this time of need!
In addition to helping medical staff during critical shortages, these masks can be used at home as well. While wearing homemade face masks will not prevent against catching a respiratory illness, they can help reduce the spread of large particles when someone sneezes or coughs.
*** PRODUCTS USED ***
* Fabric: 100% Cotton Quilting Fabric (I used a line from Bonnie and Camille for Moda)
* Juki TL2000 Qi: https://amzn.to/2MYdOZu
* Aurifil 50wt Thread: https://amzn.to/33gN1Af
* Oliso Pro Smart Iron: https://amzn.to/2ZbppJE
* Scissors: https://amzn.to/2tvesWm
* Wonder Clips: https://amzn.to/2tr1s4e
* 1/4" Cluck Cluck Sew Tape on my machine: http://bit.ly/2B6rzS8
*** QUILT on the Wall Behind me ***
Vintage Spring Quilt Pattern: http://bit.ly/2IMAGw2
**** Shop ERICA'S SEWING FAVORITES Here! ****
https://www.amazon.com/shop/ericaarndt
**** FIND ME HERE ****
Email me: [email protected]
eCourses: http://go.confessionsofahomeschooler.com
Website: http://www.confessionsofahomeschooler...
Store: http://store.confessionsofahomeschool...
COAH Homeschool Community: https://community.confessionsofahomes...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericaarndt/
YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/EricasHom...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Confessionso...
Twitter: http://twitter.com/ericahomeschool
Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/ericahomeschool
Ravelry: https://www.ravelry.com/people/EricaA...
**** **** ****
Disclosure: This is not a sponsored video. Some links above may be affiliate links. Thanks so much for supporting my channel by using my affiliate links! :)
Music: epidemicsound.com/referral/9mkkpu/
Make a MASK with FABRIC TIES: https://youtu.be/dY3aS1L7S-4
NOTE: THIS MASK WILL NOT PREVENT YOU FROM CONTRACTING A RESPIRATORY ILLNESS!
Please visit CDC here on the proper use of homemade masks here:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...
SUPPLIES:
Outside: 2 DIFFERENT pieces of 100% cotton fabric: 6" x 9" (You can also cut up old 100% cotton t-shirts!)
Lining: 1 piece cotton flannel OR 100% COTTON FABRIC: 6" x 9"
2 elastic strips: 1/4" x 6” women, 7” men, 5.5” children
ALTERNATE SIZING:
7" x 9" - adult male with 7" elastic straps
6" x 9" - adult female with 6" elastic straps
5" x 7" - child size with 5.5" elastic straps
OUT OF ELASTIC? Use ribbon or fabric ties 18”-20” in length.
See my video on how to make a mask with fabric ties here: https://youtu.be/dY3aS1L7S-4
OPTIONAL: To make the nose are a fit better you can sew a wire ribbon, pipe cleaner, or baggie tie to the lining piece before sewing all three layers together. :)
*** Masks are re-usable, but must be sanitized before/after each use! Machine wash warm and tumble dry low. ***
* Use tightly woven cotton fabric, or hospital grade material.
* Keep in mind men and women will be wearing the masks when choosing fabric for mask that will be donated.
* Contact local health facilities to see if they are in need of donations.
Currently, the supply of surgical masks is at a critical all-time low throughout the entire nation. As a community of sewists, this is a great way we can band together and make a huge difference in this time of need!
In addition to helping medical staff during critical shortages, these masks can be used at home as well. While wearing homemade face masks will not prevent against catching a respiratory illness, they can help reduce the spread of large particles when someone sneezes or coughs.
*** PRODUCTS USED ***
* Fabric: 100% Cotton Quilting Fabric (I used a line from Bonnie and Camille for Moda)
* Juki TL2000 Qi: https://amzn.to/2MYdOZu
* Aurifil 50wt Thread: https://amzn.to/33gN1Af
* Oliso Pro Smart Iron: https://amzn.to/2ZbppJE
* Scissors: https://amzn.to/2tvesWm
* Wonder Clips: https://amzn.to/2tr1s4e
* 1/4" Cluck Cluck Sew Tape on my machine: http://bit.ly/2B6rzS8
*** QUILT on the Wall Behind me ***
Vintage Spring Quilt Pattern: http://bit.ly/2IMAGw2
**** Shop ERICA'S SEWING FAVORITES Here! ****
https://www.amazon.com/shop/ericaarndt
**** FIND ME HERE ****
Email me: [email protected]
eCourses: http://go.confessionsofahomeschooler.com
Website: http://www.confessionsofahomeschooler...
Store: http://store.confessionsofahomeschool...
COAH Homeschool Community: https://community.confessionsofahomes...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericaarndt/
YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/EricasHom...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Confessionso...
Twitter: http://twitter.com/ericahomeschool
Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/ericahomeschool
Ravelry: https://www.ravelry.com/people/EricaA...
**** **** ****
Disclosure: This is not a sponsored video. Some links above may be affiliate links. Thanks so much for supporting my channel by using my affiliate links! :)
Music: epidemicsound.com/referral/9mkkpu/
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