Your Land Is A Lie
Bread and the Man
Bread and the Man
284 views • 21 hours ago

A song for Palestine

Your land is a lie

A land full of liars

Palestine they occupy

Acting out a genocide


Call out the lie

Call out the liars

European settlers reign

Think they have the mark of cain


Nothing but lies

Nothing but liars

From that river to the deep blue sea

Palestine will always be

Keywords
boycottisraeljewishpalestinemusicgenocidezionistzionismtalmudsonggazajewindiebdswest bankceasefirehammasrafahindie popriver to the sea
