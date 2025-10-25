© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A song for Palestine
Your land is a lie
A land full of liars
Palestine they occupy
Acting out a genocide
Call out the lie
Call out the liars
European settlers reign
Think they have the mark of cain
Nothing but lies
Nothing but liars
From that river to the deep blue sea
Palestine will always be