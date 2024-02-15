Create New Account
UPDATE: 1 dead, at least 8 children among 22 shot at end of Chiefs' victory parade.
UPDATE: 1 dead, at least 8 children among 22 shot at end of Chiefs’ victory parade.


Kansas City radio station KKFI says one of its DJs, Lisa Lopez, died in shooting at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.


https://www.kansascity.com/news/local/crime


“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference.


Read more: https://trib.al/LaEFAdL


🔵 Live: https://www.youtube.com/live/BVpVHKmlPVw

