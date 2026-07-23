The Heelots – Meet John Doe (1941)

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Frank Capra’s “Meet John Doe” (1941) summarized the life of the modern man in the west in more than one way. Early in the movie, The Colonel (Walter Brennan) says it all about the illusion of freedom in the developed society where the “heelots” hogtie the average citizen in the “comforts” of modern living. Eighty years later, The Colonel’s words ring true more than ever.
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