The rapture 2024 or rapture 2027 ?Both connected with the feast of Hanukkah & Christmas & Jubilee ..
chriswillard777
522 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

Sorry, the clip video from LoveisGod7 channel , it’s different video for end time rapture time frames Christmas 2027,

The correct video is this one :

https://youtu.be/7NuB9-vtG8o?si=87zktihilcNSljer


But the video clip I show you have the number 27 , this is not coincidence at all, it could be God revealed it to me and Kuwe from LoveisGod7 channel about the 2027 rapture ! Who knows !

Kuwe has the vision God revealed to him the big huge mega tsunami with the year 2028 !

I do not believe the repture happen after 2028 !

This year 2024 and 2027 is high rapture alert !

raptureend timesdreams and visionsbiblical teachingend time dreams

