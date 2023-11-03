Create New Account
Teri Cochrane - Genetic Profiling for Health - PostScript Interview with John Petersen
Published 18 hours ago

John Petersen interviews Teri Cochrane about "The Cochrane Method," which she developed as a result of addressing her children's health needs.

Teri explains how she combines epigenetics, biochemistry, quantum biology and quantum physics to develop a personalized health modality.

Learn more about Teri at https://tericochrane.com/.

Keywords
healthquantum physicsgeneticsepigeneticsbiochemistryjohn petersenpostscriptquantum biologyteri cochrane

