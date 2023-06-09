Create New Account
The 2020 Election for the US Presidency was a Military Sting Operation
The 2020 Election for the US Presidency was a Military Sting Operation to entrap the perpetrators of the largest widespread criminal voter fraud involving the Democrat Party and their Republican collaborators involving a number of foreign governments and the Biden Campaign.

