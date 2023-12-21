Frames of Urban Battles of Israeli infantry and Tanks in Shejaiya, GAZA

Frames of urban battles of Israeli infantry and tanks in Shejaiya

⚡️Several people were killed and injured in a shooting at a school on Jan Palach Square in Prague, Czech police reported.

❗️The person who opened fire in Prague has been neutralized, the police report dozens of wounded, and there are also dead.

The man who killed and injured people in Prague committed suicide - mayor of Prague

❗️10 people died, 30 were injured in a shooting at the University of Prague

BREAKING: The Washington Postdebunks IDF claims, that al-Shifa hospital was connected to Hamas via a tunnel network (https://archive.is/2023.12.21-150755/https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/12/21/al-shifa-hospital-gaza-hamas-israel/)

"... But the evidence presented by the Israeli government falls short of showing that Hamas had been using the hospital as a command and control center, according to a Washington Post analysis of open-source visuals, satellite imagery and all of the publicly released IDF materials. That raises critical questions, legal and humanitarian experts say, about whether the civilian harm caused by Israel’s military operations against the hospital — encircling, besieging and ultimately raiding the facility and the tunnel beneath it — were proportionate to the assessed threat.

The Post’s analysis shows:

- The rooms connected to the tunnel network discovered by IDF troops showed no immediate evidence of military use by Hamas.

- None of the five hospital buildings identified by Hagari appeared to be connected to the tunnel network.

- There is no evidence that the tunnels could be accessed from inside hospital wards.

... None of the five buildings highlighted by the IDF appear to connect to the tunnels, and no evidence has been produced showing that the tunnels could be accessed from inside the hospital wards, as Hagari had claimed..."





