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Dr. Zelenko - WWIII - Civil War on the Horizon & More Viruses Coming
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330 views • May 05, 2022
Stew Peters Network.
Maria Zeee Uncensored.
Dr. Zelenko joins Maria Zeee to discuss World War III, the fact that he sees civil war as a real possibility due to the masses waking up to the reality of the Great Reset, the psychopaths behind the NWO and more viruses coming (backed by Bill Gates)
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Follow Maria Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13jpod-dr.-zelenko-wwiii-civil-war-on-the-horizon-and-more-viruses-coming.html
Maria Zeee Uncensored.
Dr. Zelenko joins Maria Zeee to discuss World War III, the fact that he sees civil war as a real possibility due to the masses waking up to the reality of the Great Reset, the psychopaths behind the NWO and more viruses coming (backed by Bill Gates)
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Follow Maria Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13jpod-dr.-zelenko-wwiii-civil-war-on-the-horizon-and-more-viruses-coming.html
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