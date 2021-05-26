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Wars: Result of political power-schemes by an Elite
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30 views • May 26, 2021
What influence do presidential elections have on U.S. foreign policy? Why did Iranian General Quassem Soleimani have to die? How does the power of the Catholic Church work in the USA? Why even strategists at the highest levels have to "fix" their own mistakes! Answers to these and other questions are revealed to Kla.TV viewers in this interview with well-known Syria expert Scott Horton.
✓ www.kla.tv/18546
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website!
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