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ΤΙ ΕΝΝΟΟΥΜΕ ΟΤΑΝ ΛΕΜΕ ΣΥΝΩΜΟΣΙΑ
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35 views • April 12, 2020
Στο παρόν επεισοδιάκι προσπάθησα να αναλύσω καλύτερα τι εννoούμε με την έννοια συνωμοσία σε αντίθεση με to τι είναι πραγματικά. Πώς έχει προκύψει αυτή η διαστρέβλωση και γιατί;
Συγγνώμη για το μαύρο αριστερά.
NA ΘΥΜΑΣΑΙ, ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ, ΑΝ ΣΟΥ ΑΡΕΣΕ, ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ. ΣΚΕΨΟΥ ΠΟΙΟΣ ΕΠΙΛΕΓΕΙΣ ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ Ο ΡΟΛΟΣ ΣΟΥ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΚΟΣΜΟ ΠΟΥ ΑΡΧΙΣΕ ΝΑ ΔΗΜΙΟΥΡΓΕΙΤΑΙ.
Συγγνώμη για το μαύρο αριστερά.
NA ΘΥΜΑΣΑΙ, ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ, ΑΝ ΣΟΥ ΑΡΕΣΕ, ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ. ΣΚΕΨΟΥ ΠΟΙΟΣ ΕΠΙΛΕΓΕΙΣ ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ Ο ΡΟΛΟΣ ΣΟΥ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΚΟΣΜΟ ΠΟΥ ΑΡΧΙΣΕ ΝΑ ΔΗΜΙΟΥΡΓΕΙΤΑΙ.
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