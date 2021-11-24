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More Proof Hospitals Are Killing Factories & Why Are The Doctors Silent?
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74 views • November 24, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Nurse blows whistle on hospitals - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/exclusive-nurse-blows-whistle-heinous-medical-malpractice-covid-patients-killed-remsdevir-immediate-intubation/
What happened Potatohead - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1462933517319299081
NY Long Island ER shutdown due to insame democrat policies - https://abc7ny.com/mount-sinai-south-nassau-er-closing-emergency-department-covid/11262333/
First question, was she vaxxed - https://breaking911.com/breaking-daughter-of-malcolm-x-malikah-shabazz-found-dead-in-new-york-city/
Check with the CDC before you post memes, hahaa - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/us-surgeon-general-warns-misleading-memes-says-not-share-covid-vax-information-online-checking-overlords-cdc/
It's ok cause he's a lefty - https://nationalpost.com/news/david-suzuki-foundation-disavows-suzukis-warning-that-pipelines-will-be-blown-up-if-there-is-no-climate-change-action
Catholics have lost their way, they are lead by demonic people - https://nationalfile.com/catholic-university-of-america-displays-painting-of-george-floyd-depicted-as-jesus-christ/
Illegal beheads girlfriend - https://www.swnewsmedia.com/shakopee_valley_news/news/public_safety/grand-jury-indicts-shakopee-man-on-first-degree-murder-charges-for-death-of-girlfriend-america/article_51a1209f-45bf-583d-bc56-c81b7a671b88.html
Hypocrite piss pants pelosi buys oceanfront house, what about global warming - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nancy-pelosi-just-paid-25-million-to-be-governed-by-ron-desantis/
Another good guy with a gun stops robbery attempt - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/perp-picked-the-wrong-dude-to-rob-now-hes-dead/
Time to move to Kansas - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kansas-lights-up-covid-tyrants-awesome/
Justice double standard, only if you're on their team - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/antifa-activist-smashes-gop-senators-office-door-axe-gets-probation-fbi-gives-axe-back-video/
Jabbars kid can do whatever he wants - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kareem-abdul-jabbars-son-gets-off-easy-for-violent-bloody-stabbing/
Not the Onion, can't make sex offenders feel bad - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-not-an-onion-headline/
Don't show Joy Reid this photo - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/quick-someone-show-this-photo-to-joy-reid/
Another sicko democrat gets busted - https://conservativebrief.com/democrat-3-55065/
Trump right again, see ya Jefferson - https://nypost.com/2021/11/22/thomas-jefferson-statue-leaves-city-hall-after-187-years/amp/
Little girl blocks creepy Biden with nice defense move - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-video-of-little-girl-recoiling-from-biden-goes-viral/?utm_source=telegram
Balls of steel - https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/1460004615055831040
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1462898571682844677
Living Through A Scam - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJdz4y85Rjc
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Nurse blows whistle on hospitals - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/exclusive-nurse-blows-whistle-heinous-medical-malpractice-covid-patients-killed-remsdevir-immediate-intubation/
What happened Potatohead - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1462933517319299081
NY Long Island ER shutdown due to insame democrat policies - https://abc7ny.com/mount-sinai-south-nassau-er-closing-emergency-department-covid/11262333/
First question, was she vaxxed - https://breaking911.com/breaking-daughter-of-malcolm-x-malikah-shabazz-found-dead-in-new-york-city/
Check with the CDC before you post memes, hahaa - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/us-surgeon-general-warns-misleading-memes-says-not-share-covid-vax-information-online-checking-overlords-cdc/
It's ok cause he's a lefty - https://nationalpost.com/news/david-suzuki-foundation-disavows-suzukis-warning-that-pipelines-will-be-blown-up-if-there-is-no-climate-change-action
Catholics have lost their way, they are lead by demonic people - https://nationalfile.com/catholic-university-of-america-displays-painting-of-george-floyd-depicted-as-jesus-christ/
Illegal beheads girlfriend - https://www.swnewsmedia.com/shakopee_valley_news/news/public_safety/grand-jury-indicts-shakopee-man-on-first-degree-murder-charges-for-death-of-girlfriend-america/article_51a1209f-45bf-583d-bc56-c81b7a671b88.html
Hypocrite piss pants pelosi buys oceanfront house, what about global warming - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nancy-pelosi-just-paid-25-million-to-be-governed-by-ron-desantis/
Another good guy with a gun stops robbery attempt - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/perp-picked-the-wrong-dude-to-rob-now-hes-dead/
Time to move to Kansas - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kansas-lights-up-covid-tyrants-awesome/
Justice double standard, only if you're on their team - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/antifa-activist-smashes-gop-senators-office-door-axe-gets-probation-fbi-gives-axe-back-video/
Jabbars kid can do whatever he wants - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kareem-abdul-jabbars-son-gets-off-easy-for-violent-bloody-stabbing/
Not the Onion, can't make sex offenders feel bad - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-not-an-onion-headline/
Don't show Joy Reid this photo - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/quick-someone-show-this-photo-to-joy-reid/
Another sicko democrat gets busted - https://conservativebrief.com/democrat-3-55065/
Trump right again, see ya Jefferson - https://nypost.com/2021/11/22/thomas-jefferson-statue-leaves-city-hall-after-187-years/amp/
Little girl blocks creepy Biden with nice defense move - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-video-of-little-girl-recoiling-from-biden-goes-viral/?utm_source=telegram
Balls of steel - https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/1460004615055831040
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1462898571682844677
Living Through A Scam - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJdz4y85Rjc
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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