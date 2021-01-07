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** The American Dream – You Have to be Asleep to Believe it ** Carlin
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198 views • January 07, 2021
** The Real Owners of This Country ** Carlin
** Proof ‘The United States’ is a Criminal Corporation
-Wake Up World, Pao L. Chang
- Article: https://wakeup-world.com/2015/12/02/proof-that-the-usa-is-controlled-by-foreign-corporations/
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c53cb-fS_RQ
-- This article contains proof that the United States is a criminal corporation, and exposes the fraud of the court system. Furthermore, it teaches you how to help free humanity from its influence.
One of the greatest tricks that the New World Order (NWO) did to enslave the people of the world was to secretly create a corporate version of counties, cities, states, and countries. By doing this, the leaders of the NWO and their minions were able to trick us to unknowingly agree to be “agents” or “employees” of these corporations through the use of fraudulent contracts (i.e., birth certificate, social security card, driver’s license).
The information in this article is more focused on the USA, because I am more familiar with the so called laws in the USA and the U.S. legal system. If you do not live in the USA, you should still read this article for the reason that the same legal system that has enslaved Americans is the same legal system that has enslaved most people of the world.
The “laws” in the USA are not really laws; instead, they are acts and statutes of the United States, Incorporated. In other words, they are rules and codes of a corporation. Like any corporation (i.e., Walmart, Target), you are NOT bound to the rules (acts and statutes) of the United States, Inc. unless you agree to be a citizen (“employee”) of this corporation. The only laws you (the natural living, breathing person) are bound to are the Laws of Nature.
Cont'd --
** Proof ‘The United States’ is a Criminal Corporation
-Wake Up World, Pao L. Chang
- Article: https://wakeup-world.com/2015/12/02/proof-that-the-usa-is-controlled-by-foreign-corporations/
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c53cb-fS_RQ
-- This article contains proof that the United States is a criminal corporation, and exposes the fraud of the court system. Furthermore, it teaches you how to help free humanity from its influence.
One of the greatest tricks that the New World Order (NWO) did to enslave the people of the world was to secretly create a corporate version of counties, cities, states, and countries. By doing this, the leaders of the NWO and their minions were able to trick us to unknowingly agree to be “agents” or “employees” of these corporations through the use of fraudulent contracts (i.e., birth certificate, social security card, driver’s license).
The information in this article is more focused on the USA, because I am more familiar with the so called laws in the USA and the U.S. legal system. If you do not live in the USA, you should still read this article for the reason that the same legal system that has enslaved Americans is the same legal system that has enslaved most people of the world.
The “laws” in the USA are not really laws; instead, they are acts and statutes of the United States, Incorporated. In other words, they are rules and codes of a corporation. Like any corporation (i.e., Walmart, Target), you are NOT bound to the rules (acts and statutes) of the United States, Inc. unless you agree to be a citizen (“employee”) of this corporation. The only laws you (the natural living, breathing person) are bound to are the Laws of Nature.
Cont'd --
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