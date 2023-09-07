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The Canadian Cannabis Industry: A Look Back, a Look Ahead
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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43 views • September 07, 2023

In this podcast, we will discuss the Canadian cannabis industry, which has seen significant growth since recreational cannabis was legalized in October 2018. We will provide insight into sales growth, pricing, brand development, and product innovation within Canada. Additionally, we will highlight some of the largest markets in the country and provide a comprehensive view of where the cannabis industry has been, where it stands currently, and where it is headed.


We will be joined by [expert guest] to discuss the findings of this report and what they mean for the cannabis industry. [Expert guest] is a leading expert on the Canadian cannabis industry and has been studying the industry for over 5 years.


This podcast is essential listening for anyone who wants to understand the Canadian cannabis industry and the latest trends and insights. We will discuss the latest trends and innovations, and we will provide you with the tools you need to make informed decisions about your business.


Join us for this important discussion on the Canadian cannabis industry.


Show Notes:

Canadian cannabis overview: a look at the last 5 years of recreational sales

https://www.headset.io/industry-reports/canadian-cannabis-overview-a-look-at-the-last-5-years-of-recreational-sales


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1170 The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


Music Info:

Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020

Artist: Milochromatic Beats

&

Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018

Artist: LuxrayBeats


Keywords:

News, Business, Pitch Deck, Investment Deck, Investing, Stocks, RoboAdvisor, Day Trading, Money, stock markket, crypto, futures, options, equities,


This is only entertainment. This is NOT financial advice.

Keywords
cannabismarijuanammj
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy