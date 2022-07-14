Come Research With Me: Operation Blackout Cybereason The CIA Director Of The CIA The Intelligence 1

Today we will continue to wander through the Intelligence Cycle, where we will learn about Intelligence Requirements.

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Please find the sources in the filing cabinet below 🗄, I recommend you to look further into the information provided. These videos are for educational purposes, and help people to start their own research into subjects. Research is so important, as it helps with critical thinking, and to see their own biases, as you can become wrapped up in confirmation bias. But most of all have fun with it, and learn new cool things! Sources to follow along with video: https://perfectlyresearchdrops.files.wordpress.com/2022/07/come-research-with-me-operation-blackout-the-cia-the-cia-director-the-intelligence-cycle-1.pdf

