Morning Manna - Dec 12, 2025 - Deuteronomy 8:18 - The God Who Gives Power to Get Wealth
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
0
24 hours ago

Deuteronomy 8:18 reminds God’s people that prosperity is never self-made. “It is He who gives you power to get wealth,” Moses declares, grounding Israel’s success not in human strength but in God’s covenant faithfulness. The warning is clear: when blessings increase, pride is near; when pride rises, forgetfulness follows. In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how God empowers His people, why He ties provision to covenant purpose, and how remembering the Lord safeguards the heart from arrogance. This passage calls believers to gratitude, humility, and a right understanding of the Source behind every good gift.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


