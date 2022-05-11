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FREEDOM! Donbass Celebrates Victory Day!
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85 views • May 11, 2022
Russia liberated Ukraine from Nazis in 1945 and now in 2022. For the first time in 8 years these people feel safe. They can celebrate Victory Day without fear.
"The Victory day (May 9) in the liberated territories of Novorussia"
https://youtu.be/Dqy4bcaDJ8o
"The Victory day (May 9) in the liberated territories of Novorussia"
https://youtu.be/Dqy4bcaDJ8o
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