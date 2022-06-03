Prepare To Be Unarmed

American Gun Grab

* [Bidan]: Second Amendment is not absolute; use this gun outrage when you vote!

* What does Sheila Jackson Lee know about guns?

* [S]he will never disarm her/his guards.

* Why do capitol police need all those bullets?

* Dems want to eliminate made-up ‘ghost guns’.

* Ruthless partisans will decide what is allowed.

* The left knows this is unconstitutional.

* Tell me more about these ‘weapons of war’.

* Most Dem lawmakers know nothing about guns.





What Are We Looking At Here?

* Anyone who tries to disarm you considers you an enemy.

* That’s what you do to your enemies: disarm them.

* Your friends, allies, children, people you love — why would you want to prevent them from defending themselves?

* You never would.

* You certainly wouldn’t scream at them from the podium about how they’re killing children if they want to protect their own families.

* That’s what you do to your enemies.

* Yet somehow a lot of Republicans (particularly ‘leaders’) don’t seem to understand this. Or maybe they do.





The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Rep. Greg Steube — is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307226009112



https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307224118112

