Prepare To Be Unarmed

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American Gun Grab
* [Bidan]: Second Amendment is not absolute; use this gun outrage when you vote!
* What does Sheila Jackson Lee know about guns?
* [S]he will never disarm her/his guards.
* Why do capitol police need all those bullets?
* Dems want to eliminate made-up ‘ghost guns’.
* Ruthless partisans will decide what is allowed.
* The left knows this is unconstitutional.
* Tell me more about these ‘weapons of war’.
* Most Dem lawmakers know nothing about guns.
What Are We Looking At Here?
* Anyone who tries to disarm you considers you an enemy.
* That’s what you do to your enemies: disarm them.
* Your friends, allies, children, people you love — why would you want to prevent them from defending themselves?
* You never would.
* You certainly wouldn’t scream at them from the podium about how they’re killing children if they want to protect their own families.
* That’s what you do to your enemies.
* Yet somehow a lot of Republicans (particularly ‘leaders’) don’t seem to understand this. Or maybe they do.
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Rep. Greg Steube — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307226009112