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Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide — A Banned CURE for respiratory infections
BANNED HYDROGEN PEROXIDE CURES
BANNED HYDROGEN PEROXIDE CURES
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744 views • October 25, 2021
The biggest lie is that you are told - There is no cure for the common cold or flu more lies include no cure for asthma & COPD
There is a cure that they cannot patent & sell besides its too cheap even if they could patent it

3% Hydrogen Peroxide & Saline 50/50 in a nebulizer is the silver bullet

Nebulized hydrogen peroxide “cures against ALL respiratory infections like the common colds/flu, sore throat, pneumonia, bronchitis, chest infections”.
No ones needs to suffer from these diseases ever again!
Hydrogen peroxide will kill the viruses and bacteria that cause the diseases in the first place and will clear your airways

Nebulized hydrogen peroxide treats all breathing issues like asthma, COPD better than any inhaled steroids, nasal sprays

No need to buy over the counter medicine that do not work
No more vaccines that do not work anyway
No need to take flu shots
No need for inhalers

Pharmaceutical's only clear your airways BUT DO NOT KILL THE VIRUSES & BACTERIA that is the root cause, so they build up again and you continuously buy more drugs its a never ending cycle, nebulizing hydrogen peroxide stops the cycle without any side affects and is non addictive!

So you see why they hate hydrogen peroxide! It will cost them billions because they can no longer sell these fraudulent medicine that has cured nothing
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healthmedicinemedical
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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