Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide — A Banned CURE for respiratory infections

The biggest lie is that you are told - There is no cure for the common cold or flu more lies include no cure for asthma & COPD

There is a cure that they cannot patent & sell besides its too cheap even if they could patent it



3% Hydrogen Peroxide & Saline 50/50 in a nebulizer is the silver bullet



Nebulized hydrogen peroxide “cures against ALL respiratory infections like the common colds/flu, sore throat, pneumonia, bronchitis, chest infections”.

No ones needs to suffer from these diseases ever again!

Hydrogen peroxide will kill the viruses and bacteria that cause the diseases in the first place and will clear your airways



Nebulized hydrogen peroxide treats all breathing issues like asthma, COPD better than any inhaled steroids, nasal sprays



No need to buy over the counter medicine that do not work

No more vaccines that do not work anyway

No need to take flu shots

No need for inhalers



Pharmaceutical's only clear your airways BUT DO NOT KILL THE VIRUSES & BACTERIA that is the root cause, so they build up again and you continuously buy more drugs its a never ending cycle, nebulizing hydrogen peroxide stops the cycle without any side affects and is non addictive!



So you see why they hate hydrogen peroxide! It will cost them billions because they can no longer sell these fraudulent medicine that has cured nothing