Rest In Peace Brother Mike Morales -Truth Warrior -- A message from Shelley Morales.
Alex Hammer
Published 20 hours ago |

Our brother passed peacefully last night April 27, 2023. A message from his loving wife to you all.If you can help please do. They will need it and your prayers now more than ever. Thank you and may God bless each and every one of you.

Go fund me for the Morales Family https://t.co/xjxSk2xj84


