Massive respect to Liam Cosgrove for being the only journalist to ask NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte how he justifies prolonging a war that only 23% of Ukrainians want to fight (according to Gallup).

Rutte was at the White House yesterday.

Adding, comment from Russia's Dmitry Medvedev:

Trump's cancellation of the summit in Budapest.

New sanctions against our country from the USA.

What else? Will there be new weapons besides the infamous "Tomahawks"?

If any of the numerous commentators still had illusions – here you go. The USA is our enemy, and their talkative "peacemaker" has now fully taken up the path of war with Russia. Yes, he does not always actively fight on the side of Banderite Kiev yet, but this is now his conflict, not the senile Biden's! Of course, they will say that he could not do otherwise, that he was pressured in Congress, etc. This does not change the main thing: the decisions made are an act of war against Russia. And now Trump has fully aligned himself with the insane Europe.

But there is a clear plus in the next swing of the Trump pendulum: it is possible to strike with various weapons at all Banderite hideouts without looking back at unnecessary negotiations. And to achieve victory exactly where it is only possible. On the ground, not behind a desk. Destroying enemies, not making meaningless "deals".