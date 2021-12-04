© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PT2 Dec 1st Burlington Vermont City Council Meeting Public Comments Regarding Masking Ordinance
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • December 04, 2021
PT2 Dec 1st Burlington Vermont City Council Meeting Public Comments Regarding Masking Ordinance
Town Meeting TV
https://youtu.be/9IyEMqvTc2k?t=1607
Burlington Special Election - Public Information Meeting - 12/1/2021
https://go.boarddocs.com/vt/burlingtonvt/Board.nsf/Public
Special City Council Meeting Regarding Masking Ordinance, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 5:15 pm IN-PERSON, Contois Auditorium, City Hall or streamed via ZOOM
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Town Meeting TV
https://youtu.be/9IyEMqvTc2k?t=1607
Burlington Special Election - Public Information Meeting - 12/1/2021
https://go.boarddocs.com/vt/burlingtonvt/Board.nsf/Public
Special City Council Meeting Regarding Masking Ordinance, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 5:15 pm IN-PERSON, Contois Auditorium, City Hall or streamed via ZOOM
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.