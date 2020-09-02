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Dupond-Moretti portrait (au vitriol), par Alain Soral
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18 views • September 02, 2020
Lorsque Maître Marie Grimaud dit : « La France est l'Eldorado des pédophiles ». On la croit sur parole ; c'était le 30 avril 2018 sur l'antenne de RMC. Aujourd'hui, la nomination d'un Dupond-Moretti au ministère de la Justice est une confirmation éclatante de ce que disait Maître Marie Grimaud à l'époque.
Citation :
« [Dupond-Moretti] est très fort pour terroriser les enfants d'Outreau, et faire que dans le procès d'appel d'Outreau, il y ait douze enfants violés et plus de violeurs...» Alain Soral.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Citation :
« [Dupond-Moretti] est très fort pour terroriser les enfants d'Outreau, et faire que dans le procès d'appel d'Outreau, il y ait douze enfants violés et plus de violeurs...» Alain Soral.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
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