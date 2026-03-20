MEET IRAN'S SEJJIL DANCING MISSILE

MEET IRAN'S SEJJIL MISSILE

They call it the Dancing Missile.

Iran to Israel in 7 minutes. But here's why nobody can stop it: the Sejjil changes direction mid-descent. The interceptor arrives at empty space, and the missile hits its target.

It's stored fully fueled, ready to launch in minutes. Satellites can't detect it preparing. No warning. No window.

On March 15, it entered this war for the first time.

VIA thewartoon (https://www.instagram.com/thewartoon/) on Instagram.