Minimizing Solar Heat Gain (and Heat Loss During the Winter) Through Your Windows

To view the "Powerpoint" click-on: tinyurl.com/MinimizingSolarHeatGain
Windows are considered the weakest thermal link in a building envelope for heat gain in summer & heat loss in winter. Although windows present a small part of a building's total surface area, windows have a much greater effect on heat flow than
walls, ceilings, or floors.
Below are the steps (in more or less the proper order by decreasing cost-effectiveness) to minimize solar heat gain/loss so you can save kWh/BTUs & $$$ on your energy bills while helping slow-down climate change!:
(IF NEW construction, take advantage of passive solar design by orienting the building's LONGER axis (or roof's ridgeline) running east to west to limit more windows facing the rising & setting sun)
#1: Have properly-oversized roof overhangs &or window awnings. If you're in South Florida, check-out retractable awnings by royalscreensolutions.com. Tell their owner, Adam Bator, when emailing him at: [email protected] or calling him at 305.771.3864 or 954.649.7958 that you were referred by Danny Zen for a FREE quote & possible discount
#2: Consider planting climate region-compatible vegetation/landscaping in front of east- & west-facing windows. For a worldwide provider of food forests & edible landscape designs & installations , check-out: FoodForestAbundance.com/?ref=Eat4Earth
#3: Install exterior “Bahama” shutters or more permanent exterior solar shade screens. If you're in South Florida, check-out motorized screens installed by: RoyalScreenSolutions.com. Tell their owner, Adam Bator, when emailing him at: [email protected] or calling him at 305.771.3864 that you were referred by Danny Zen for a FREE quote & possible discount
#4: Apply a low-emissivity coating if your windows didn't come w/ it
#5: If you have just single-pane or extremely old & energy-INefficient windows, consider replacing your windows entirely w/ ultra high-performing, Passive House-quality ones that are double- or triple-paned & argon gas-filled
Learn more by watching: tinyurl.com/AlpenPassiveHouseWindows & tell Craig Maierhofer ([email protected]) when calling 303.324.0485 or their sales team at their office at: 303.834.3600 that you were referred by Danny Zen for a FREE quote
If you’re located in a high-velocity wind zone, call windows & doors pro, Bruce Harkins, @ 305.812.7800 & tell him that you were referred by Danny Zen for a free quote for some more economical, impact-resistant windows. Below are 3 more affordable window replacement alternatives w/ window inserts:
a. WinSert Lite & Plus by ThinkAlpen.com
b. indowWindows.com as described in the video at: tinyurl.com/WindowReplacementAlternative. Tell them that you were referred by Danny Zen for a FREE quote
c. WEX Windows by WEXenergy.com. Tell Rachel Rosen that you were referred by Danny Zen for a FREE quote
#6: Install interior window film such as 3M’s daylight re-directing window film. Save on cooling/heating & lighting by watching: tinyurl.com/3MdaylightRedirectingFilm. Leave a VM at 786.441.2727 w/ your address for a referral to an authorized 3M Window film installer
#7: Install either:
a. the In’Flector see-through radiant barrier window blind/screen. Learn more by watching:
tinyurl.com/InflectorIntroVideo & tell Dennis (m: 210.845.6888) or Keith (m: 210.240.8361) at their TX office at 210.650.0854 that you were referred by Danny Zen for a FREE quote
or
b. the world’s 1st electricity-generating, smart window blinds w/ built-in solar panels that track the sun made by SolarGaps.com. Learn more by watching: tinyurl.com/SolarGapsKickstarter & tell them that you were referred by Danny Zen for a FREE quote
To share this video, use: tinyurl.com/MoneySavingWindows
