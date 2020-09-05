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Ending Violence Forever | James Corbett and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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46 views • September 05, 2020
2:19 - What are the scientifically verifiable effects of child abuse?

13:24 - Is violent behavior genetic?

17:00 - Are you optimistic that peaceful parenting will gradually replace irrational and abusive forms of child-rearing?

21:44 - Is it emotionally healthy to be angry at people who have abused you? Can forgiveness be willed?

28:29 - The relief that can be found in the common occurrence of child abuse...

29:32 - What does the solution look like? What is peaceful parenting?

37:17 - What would the world look like if children were raised peacefully?

Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio speaks with James Corbett of the Corbett Report on the effects of childhood abuse, peaceful parenting and what the world would look like if children were raised without violence.

For more from James Corbett and the Corbett Report: http://www.corbettreport.com

Bomb In The Brain: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB3F2CF45EEB95C80

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
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violencepodcastjames corbettstefan molyneuxfreedomain radiofreedomain
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy