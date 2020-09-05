© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ending Violence Forever | James Corbett and Stefan Molyneux
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • September 05, 2020
2:19 - What are the scientifically verifiable effects of child abuse?
13:24 - Is violent behavior genetic?
17:00 - Are you optimistic that peaceful parenting will gradually replace irrational and abusive forms of child-rearing?
21:44 - Is it emotionally healthy to be angry at people who have abused you? Can forgiveness be willed?
28:29 - The relief that can be found in the common occurrence of child abuse...
29:32 - What does the solution look like? What is peaceful parenting?
37:17 - What would the world look like if children were raised peacefully?
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio speaks with James Corbett of the Corbett Report on the effects of childhood abuse, peaceful parenting and what the world would look like if children were raised without violence.
For more from James Corbett and the Corbett Report: http://www.corbettreport.com
Bomb In The Brain: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB3F2CF45EEB95C80
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
13:24 - Is violent behavior genetic?
17:00 - Are you optimistic that peaceful parenting will gradually replace irrational and abusive forms of child-rearing?
21:44 - Is it emotionally healthy to be angry at people who have abused you? Can forgiveness be willed?
28:29 - The relief that can be found in the common occurrence of child abuse...
29:32 - What does the solution look like? What is peaceful parenting?
37:17 - What would the world look like if children were raised peacefully?
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio speaks with James Corbett of the Corbett Report on the effects of childhood abuse, peaceful parenting and what the world would look like if children were raised without violence.
For more from James Corbett and the Corbett Report: http://www.corbettreport.com
Bomb In The Brain: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB3F2CF45EEB95C80
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.