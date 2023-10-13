Create New Account
ObamaNation - Dark Commie in Charge
GoneDark
Published 13 hours ago

Biden Regime is run by this Dark Commie Elite Operative in 3rd term post treasonous 2016 to 2020 non-stop covert and overt operations.  Don't be fooled by his placating worm tongue non-sense about democracy and other poison points.  His missions are to destroy America and enslave the American People.   

