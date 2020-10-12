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Light Language Activation For Clearing Excess Adrenaline By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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24 views • October 12, 2020
Everyone take a deep breath! I'm doing a potent Light Language Activation to help us all clear some of that excess adrenaline we got goin' on around the planet. There's a mixture of energies in this activation, so I know you'll all enjoy the love and support coming in from a variety of frequencies. Also debuting my brand new 2021 Calendar in here as well. Includes lunar phases and eclipses! Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

🗓️ Get The New 2021 Wall Calendar:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/store/c13/Wall_Calendars.html

🎵 Music Activation 444 By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation

🌎 Social Media Replatforming Assistance:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/

DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url
💲 (SubscribeStar) https://www.subscribestar.com/lightstarcreations

VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BitChute Channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (Brighteon Channel) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations

JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
🎵 (Music Activation 444) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation
Keywords
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