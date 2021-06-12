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Ano Turtiainen murhataan pian
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2 views • June 12, 2021
Anon päivät alkavat olla loppu. Eliitin vastustajille käy kuten Toni Halmeellekkin tai Juurusveden yllä räjäytetylle koneelle kun Tarja Kalevi Halonen deletoi vastustajiaan. (tahallinen krjoitusvihreä kun nykyään parempi kirjoittaa miten puhutaankin, Muuten kieli muuttuu pikku hiljaa ranskaksi eikä kukaan ymmärrä miten lausua pitää)
Halosen murhatiimi: https://www.slideshare.net/syottovasikka/documents
Halosen murhatiimi: https://www.slideshare.net/syottovasikka/documents
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