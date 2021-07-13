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La Quinta Columna Program 78 - Graphene Oxide is the cause of COVID-19
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323 views • July 13, 2021
Ricardo Delgado Martín outlines the truth behind the supposed COVID-19 vaccines. Alarmingly demonstrating that the main ingredient is nanoparticles of graphene oxide. Please share this video with the rest of the world! Thank you.
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