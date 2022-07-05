Open Border Causing Real Terrorist Threat to America

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Biden Allows Drugs and Criminals To Flow Across Open Border into USA. A Record Number of Illegal Immigrants will Enter USA in 2022! Democrats Want Illegal Immigration to Increase Their Political Power. Biden Killed Best Trump Policies of Border Wall and Remain in Mexico. Now Illegal Immigrants Receive Benefits Not Offered to American People! To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link https://www.crouere.net/donate Your contributions are gratefully accepted!