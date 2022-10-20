The Real Anthony Fauci Movie
350 views
The journey down the rabbit hole that is Robert F. Kennedy Junior's 2021 bestselling book, "The Real Anthony Fauci," is now a full-length feature documentary by the same name which exposes the role of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Big Government. in perpetrating the most egregious crime that's ever been committed against humanity in human history. Watch it now for free, and spread the word to those you love. Nuremberg 2.0 should be on the radar of everyone who learns the facts that are presented by Jeff Hays in this great film.
Keywords
aidscrimes against humanityfaucicovid-19
