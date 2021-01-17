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‘Walls don’t work’ update: 8-foot non-scalable fence around U.S. Capitol replaced by 12-footer
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1890 views • January 17, 2021
Posted at 2:17 pm on January 16, 2021 by Doug P.
twitchy
"The fence that was put up around the U.S. Capitol (that is expected to remain in place until at least next month) was replaced with an even higher fence this week
https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/01/16/walls-dont-work-update-8-foot-non-scalable-fence-around-u-s-capitol-replaced-by-12-footer/
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twitchy
"The fence that was put up around the U.S. Capitol (that is expected to remain in place until at least next month) was replaced with an even higher fence this week
https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/01/16/walls-dont-work-update-8-foot-non-scalable-fence-around-u-s-capitol-replaced-by-12-footer/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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