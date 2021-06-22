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Philippines President Duterte 'Get Vaccinate Or I Will Have You Jailed'
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312 views • June 22, 2021
To my Filipino friends and family living away from home and those in the Philippines; this must be horrific for you to see what the president has mandated for your fellow country men. This is what the rest of the world could face in the future, it is one of the most appalling things to take away mans God give choice by mandating such an abominable thing.
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