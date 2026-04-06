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Are Aliens Demonic, Angelic or Something even Stranger
The truth be told
The truth be told
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55 views • 4 days ago

Mirrored: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgYN34nwJLE


Simulation, Hologram Evidence From Near Death Experiences (NDEs). Life is a dream

https://rumble.com/v73w0p4-simulation-hologram-evidence-from-near-death-experiences-ndes.-life-is-a-dr.html


SATURN Is Not a Planet – It’s a Prison for Souls

https://rumble.com/user/trutherguy?q=saturn


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra"

https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Getting Sucked into the Game Jumanji. Welcome to the Sentient World Simuation

https://rumble.com/v56zazl-getting-sucked-into-the-game-jumanji.-welcome-to-the-sentient-world-simuati.html


666: The Number of Man, the Number of Beast - Can you stand the Truth?

https://rumble.com/v574831-666-the-number-of-man-the-number-of-beast-can-you-stand-the-truth.html


Tricked into Incarnating on Earth in good Faith the Soul-Trap - Allan Finney

https://rumble.com/v6au6bd-tricked-into-incarnating-on-earth-in-good-faith-the-soul-trap-allan-finny.html


PROOF of the Simulation-- Steps for Escaping the Matrix Soul Trap

https://rumble.com/v6za9ly-proof-of-the-simulation-steps-for-escaping-the-matrix-soul-trap.html


We live in a Mathematical construct. Does Math prove an Intelligent Creator?

https://rumble.com/v5f9xvh-we-live-in-a-mathematical-construct.-does-math-prove-an-intelligent-creator.html


Earth is a circuit board - watch

https://rumble.com/v581qnh-earth-is-a-circuit-board-watch.html


NDE experiencer's, explain how entities in the astral were feeding off of their life force + loosh energy explained

https://rumble.com/v71ffx2-nde-experiencers-explain-how-entities-in-the-astral-were-feeding-off-of-the.html


"WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF LIFE. KNOWLEDGE IS POWER. KNOWING THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE"

https://rumble.com/v6t6wgt-what-is-the-purpose-of-life.-knowledge-is-power.-knowing-the-truth-will-set.html


You are in a Simulation: But you are not supposed to know it!

https://rumble.com/user/trutherguy?q=simulation


Living in a World That Isn't Real

https://rumble.com/user/trutherguy?q=real


They said they could see the code of the matrix simulation & explain how you can see it for yourself

https://rumble.com/v720e7c-they-said-they-could-see-the-code-of-the-matrix-simulation-and-explain-how-.html


The sentient world simulation

https://rumble.com/user/trutherguy?q=sentient


The End Game. The Merging of Humanity and Machines..pdf

https://www.mediafire.com/file/rhuwon3m6klb4uk/The_End_Game._The_Merging_of_Humanity_and_Machines..pdf/file


Ouroboros Machine - "This World is a Corpse-Eater"

https://rumble.com/v5jls6y-ouroboros-machine-this-world-is-a-corpse-eater.html


It feels real, but you are not the body

https://rumble.com/v70u52i-it-feels-real-but-you-are-not-the-body.html


We are Devine Beings trapped/tricked to reincarnate back here in this hell simulation

https://rumble.com/v6xtfda-we-are-divine-beings-trappedtricked-to-reincarnate-back-here-in-this-hell-s.html


The DIGITAL ID & the TRANSHUMANISM agenda ,the digital trap to eradicate HUMANITY & your SOUL

https://rumble.com/v71t90c-the-digital-id-and-the-transhumanism-agenda-the-digital-trap-to-eradicate-h.html


The Gateway Process & The Classified CIA Consciousness Research That Changed My Life

https://rumble.com/user/trutherguy?q=Gateway


Out of body, Life after Death & Reincarnation– Books and Videos - OneDrive

https://tinyurl.com/3sk667mb


THIS ISN'T REALITY… You're Living in a SIMULATION!

https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all&q=+simulation+holographic

Keywords
educationalienspiritualitymatrixprison planetspiritsaturnsoulsoul trapsimulationblack cubereincarnationgateway processmind wipe
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy