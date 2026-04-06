Are Aliens Demonic, Angelic or Something even Stranger

Mirrored: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgYN34nwJLE





Simulation, Hologram Evidence From Near Death Experiences (NDEs). Life is a dream

https://rumble.com/v73w0p4-simulation-hologram-evidence-from-near-death-experiences-ndes.-life-is-a-dr.html





SATURN Is Not a Planet – It’s a Prison for Souls

https://rumble.com/user/trutherguy?q=saturn





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra"

https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





Getting Sucked into the Game Jumanji. Welcome to the Sentient World Simuation

https://rumble.com/v56zazl-getting-sucked-into-the-game-jumanji.-welcome-to-the-sentient-world-simuati.html





666: The Number of Man, the Number of Beast - Can you stand the Truth?

https://rumble.com/v574831-666-the-number-of-man-the-number-of-beast-can-you-stand-the-truth.html





Tricked into Incarnating on Earth in good Faith the Soul-Trap - Allan Finney

https://rumble.com/v6au6bd-tricked-into-incarnating-on-earth-in-good-faith-the-soul-trap-allan-finny.html





PROOF of the Simulation-- Steps for Escaping the Matrix Soul Trap

https://rumble.com/v6za9ly-proof-of-the-simulation-steps-for-escaping-the-matrix-soul-trap.html





We live in a Mathematical construct. Does Math prove an Intelligent Creator?

https://rumble.com/v5f9xvh-we-live-in-a-mathematical-construct.-does-math-prove-an-intelligent-creator.html





Earth is a circuit board - watch

https://rumble.com/v581qnh-earth-is-a-circuit-board-watch.html





NDE experiencer's, explain how entities in the astral were feeding off of their life force + loosh energy explained

https://rumble.com/v71ffx2-nde-experiencers-explain-how-entities-in-the-astral-were-feeding-off-of-the.html





"WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF LIFE. KNOWLEDGE IS POWER. KNOWING THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE"

https://rumble.com/v6t6wgt-what-is-the-purpose-of-life.-knowledge-is-power.-knowing-the-truth-will-set.html





You are in a Simulation: But you are not supposed to know it!

https://rumble.com/user/trutherguy?q=simulation





Living in a World That Isn't Real

https://rumble.com/user/trutherguy?q=real





They said they could see the code of the matrix simulation & explain how you can see it for yourself

https://rumble.com/v720e7c-they-said-they-could-see-the-code-of-the-matrix-simulation-and-explain-how-.html





The sentient world simulation

https://rumble.com/user/trutherguy?q=sentient





The End Game. The Merging of Humanity and Machines..pdf

https://www.mediafire.com/file/rhuwon3m6klb4uk/The_End_Game._The_Merging_of_Humanity_and_Machines..pdf/file





Ouroboros Machine - "This World is a Corpse-Eater"

https://rumble.com/v5jls6y-ouroboros-machine-this-world-is-a-corpse-eater.html





It feels real, but you are not the body

https://rumble.com/v70u52i-it-feels-real-but-you-are-not-the-body.html





We are Devine Beings trapped/tricked to reincarnate back here in this hell simulation

https://rumble.com/v6xtfda-we-are-divine-beings-trappedtricked-to-reincarnate-back-here-in-this-hell-s.html





The DIGITAL ID & the TRANSHUMANISM agenda ,the digital trap to eradicate HUMANITY & your SOUL

https://rumble.com/v71t90c-the-digital-id-and-the-transhumanism-agenda-the-digital-trap-to-eradicate-h.html





The Gateway Process & The Classified CIA Consciousness Research That Changed My Life

https://rumble.com/user/trutherguy?q=Gateway





Out of body, Life after Death & Reincarnation– Books and Videos - OneDrive

https://tinyurl.com/3sk667mb





THIS ISN'T REALITY… You're Living in a SIMULATION!

https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all&q=+simulation+holographic