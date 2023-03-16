Create New Account
America and my views of it Governments
Redneck Rabbi Spot
Published 18 hours ago

In this Episode I talk about America and how blessed it once was and how today it’s being Judge By Yahweh God Himself. I tell how more not all of American refuse to repentance of the sin this Nation and it’s Government Keeps doing against the Almighty. I also give my views on how we can turn this nation around to serve Almighty Yahweh Again.

Keywords
americarepentanceand almighty god

