America and my views of it Governments

In this Episode I talk about America and how blessed it once was and how today it’s being Judge By Yahweh God Himself. I tell how more not all of American refuse to repentance of the sin this Nation and it’s Government Keeps doing against the Almighty. I also give my views on how we can turn this nation around to serve Almighty Yahweh Again.
