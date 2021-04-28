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The Dysfunctional Dance of the Empath & the Narcissist
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33 views • April 28, 2021
See what’s in store behind closed doors in this Conscious Living Interview with bestselling author, clairvoyant, Naturopathic Physician and Medical Intuitive – Dr. Rita Louise. This dysfunctional dance is quite the anomaly for a compassionate being, but Dr. Rita presents some insightful information on why and how to heal that inner trauma to go on and create healthy relationships. A first-hand experiencer of abuse herself, Dr. Rita has emerged to give others in this traumatic experience hope and healing.
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