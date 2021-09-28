Whistleblower - Nurse says Hospitals are lying & murdering patients while covering up everything

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The vaccines are killing and injuring everyone.
- how the vaccine is killing you
- the cure from being around the vaccinated
There is a pretty simple cure for being around the vaxxed .... one word - SURAMIN + ... and you can make it yourself in your very own kitchen
SOURCE: SonOfEnos
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ek8GSwAywGb/
Mirrored - wil paranormal