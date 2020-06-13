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Don't Discuss Politics in the Office! (This is why...)
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9 views • June 13, 2020
These are interesting times. 42% of American workers say they have fought about politics as work, and as the 2020 election draws nearer, you can not only expect it to continue, but also to increase. The question is: what can you do about it? Today's Tribe TV episode is all about why you SHOULDN'T discuss politics in the workplace, and what type of hostile work environment is created if you do.
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