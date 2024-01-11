Create New Account
Weather Temperature Difference is Getting Extreme
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
We are now seeing fluctuations in the daily temperatures from the daily higher to the daily low. The differences are more than the usually whereas we had stable temperature before we don't seem to have that anymore. Even now it is affecting us this month should be the driest month there is but in the mornings there's so much dew on the ground we can't start painting the roof until it warms up, and some days it just doesn't seem to heat up enough to start painting. I don't know if this is due to 50 warming or Global calling but seem to be stuck between the two at the moment.


weatherdifferenceextremesdaily temperature

