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Sunday Long Live Radio · The Cabal Craps Out🎲🎲
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69 views • March 20, 2022
There's absolutely nothing sweeter than using the scumbags' own public utterances against them: "Eric Holder: 'When they go low, we kick them'" - https://archive.vn/ec62K 🍌
THAT'S HOW YOU DU EET, BABY! 😎
URL Farm...and it's time to seperate the wheat from the tares🎋🌱
https://rumble.com/vxx9y9-israeli-company-placer.ai-gathering-intelligence-on-youplease-share.html🛰️
https://rumble.com/vwie7p-hauptmann-was-innocent-the-prosecution-and-defense-combined-to-frame-him-th.html 🛩️
https://www.europereloaded.com/dependence-on-russian-fertilizers-a-thorn-in-european-soil/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/sovereign-democracy-ukraine-zelenskyy-suspends-11-opposition-parties-becoming-head-one-party-state/
https://usa.life/post/3663565_progressive-globalist- - Progressive Globalist Republican RINOs: 57 voted for Gun Control 👎👎
https://rumble.com/vxxi0t-29.3-million-reports-child-porn-was-built-back-better.html 🐼
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/exclusive-fbi-documents-uncovered-tie-americans-neo-nazi-azov-battalion-ukraine/
http://steve-finnell.blogspot.com/2017/02/does-god-approve-of-mankind.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/03/cdc-data-breakdown-consequences-coming-you-cant-hide-this-anymore-ed-dowd-robert-kennedy-jr-video/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/parts-spanish-economy-grind-halt-after-five-day-nationwide-truckers-strike 🚚🚛🚜🛻🚐🚒🚑🚌🚎
https://gab.com/KATKITTY/posts/107981323865695564 - Malia Obama's Gold card💳😱
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ByN232eNFKQ9/
And we'll end with this one - it's up to We The People now: https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=mdp.39015002294216&;view=1up&seq=116 🐼
RBG was pedo friendly too. Why they picked her.
RBG was one of the lead writers of a report recommending that the age of consent be lowered to *12*.
18 U.S.C. §2032 — Eliminate the phrase "carnal knowledge of
any female, not his wife who has not
attained the age of sixteen years" and
substitute a Federal, sex-neutral
definition of the offense patterned
after S. 1400 §1633: A person is guilty
of an offense if he engages in a sexual
act with another person, not his spouse,
and (1) compels the other person to
participate: (A) by force or (B) by
threatening or placing the other person
in fear that any person will imminently
be subjected to death, serious bodily
injury, or kidnapping; (2) has
substantially impaired the other
persons power to appraise or control
the conduct by administering or
employing a drug or intoxicant without
the knowledge or against the will of
such other person, or by other means; or
(3) the other person is, in fact, less
than 12 years old.
Sex bias in the U.S. Code : a report of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights
You know what I say: #CANST🧸🪁🪀🚫
THAT'S HOW YOU DU EET, BABY! 😎
URL Farm...and it's time to seperate the wheat from the tares🎋🌱
https://rumble.com/vxx9y9-israeli-company-placer.ai-gathering-intelligence-on-youplease-share.html🛰️
https://rumble.com/vwie7p-hauptmann-was-innocent-the-prosecution-and-defense-combined-to-frame-him-th.html 🛩️
https://www.europereloaded.com/dependence-on-russian-fertilizers-a-thorn-in-european-soil/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/sovereign-democracy-ukraine-zelenskyy-suspends-11-opposition-parties-becoming-head-one-party-state/
https://usa.life/post/3663565_progressive-globalist- - Progressive Globalist Republican RINOs: 57 voted for Gun Control 👎👎
https://rumble.com/vxxi0t-29.3-million-reports-child-porn-was-built-back-better.html 🐼
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/exclusive-fbi-documents-uncovered-tie-americans-neo-nazi-azov-battalion-ukraine/
http://steve-finnell.blogspot.com/2017/02/does-god-approve-of-mankind.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/03/cdc-data-breakdown-consequences-coming-you-cant-hide-this-anymore-ed-dowd-robert-kennedy-jr-video/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/parts-spanish-economy-grind-halt-after-five-day-nationwide-truckers-strike 🚚🚛🚜🛻🚐🚒🚑🚌🚎
https://gab.com/KATKITTY/posts/107981323865695564 - Malia Obama's Gold card💳😱
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ByN232eNFKQ9/
And we'll end with this one - it's up to We The People now: https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=mdp.39015002294216&;view=1up&seq=116 🐼
RBG was pedo friendly too. Why they picked her.
RBG was one of the lead writers of a report recommending that the age of consent be lowered to *12*.
18 U.S.C. §2032 — Eliminate the phrase "carnal knowledge of
any female, not his wife who has not
attained the age of sixteen years" and
substitute a Federal, sex-neutral
definition of the offense patterned
after S. 1400 §1633: A person is guilty
of an offense if he engages in a sexual
act with another person, not his spouse,
and (1) compels the other person to
participate: (A) by force or (B) by
threatening or placing the other person
in fear that any person will imminently
be subjected to death, serious bodily
injury, or kidnapping; (2) has
substantially impaired the other
persons power to appraise or control
the conduct by administering or
employing a drug or intoxicant without
the knowledge or against the will of
such other person, or by other means; or
(3) the other person is, in fact, less
than 12 years old.
Sex bias in the U.S. Code : a report of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights
You know what I say: #CANST🧸🪁🪀🚫
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