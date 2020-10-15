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Medical doctors and lawyers allied against global malfeasance
Big Gee's Blog Channel
Big Gee's Blog Channel
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133 views • October 15, 2020
If they thought they would succeed with this dastardly plandemic, they are sorely mistaken. Thousands of doctors and world leading scientists are forming themselves into groups that are determined to highlight the the wrongfulness of this fake, preplanned so called 'pandemic'.
The other group that is forming itself into action on a huge scale are foremost members of the legal profession, who are determined to stop this madness in it's tracks, through various countries' legal system. The final goal is to bring those who have planned, been involved in and have attempted to carry out this scam at a political level, to an international court trial - similar to the Nuremberg Trials of the 1940s.
More info. at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
Keywords
malfeasancedoctors-unitedinternational-court-trials
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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