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Robert Young Pelton – The Mindset Of An Adventurist
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29 views • September 14, 2020
“We are losing the love of risk, we are letting fear prevent us from being great” ~ RYP
“Never confuse what you are afraid of, with what can kill you” ~ RYP
“If you fear failure you’ve already lost” ~ RYP
Robert Young Pelton - The Mindset Of An Adventurist
http://radiantcreators.com/2019/06/15/robert-young-pelton-adventurist-mindset
“Never confuse what you are afraid of, with what can kill you” ~ RYP
“If you fear failure you’ve already lost” ~ RYP
Robert Young Pelton - The Mindset Of An Adventurist
http://radiantcreators.com/2019/06/15/robert-young-pelton-adventurist-mindset
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